Ike leads No. 13 Gonzaga against San Diego State after 22-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga faces the San Diego State Aztecs after Graham Ike scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 100-76 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 43.5 boards. Ike paces the Bulldogs with 7.9 rebounds.

The Aztecs have gone 1-2 away from home.

Gonzaga makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). San Diego State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

