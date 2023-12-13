Ighodaro and No. 7 Marquette host St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette takes…

Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points in Marquette’s 78-59 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 79.8 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Tommies are 2-3 in road games. St. Thomas scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Marquette averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 67.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.0 Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.3% for Marquette.

Parker Bjorklund is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 11.0 points for St. Thomas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.