Ighodaro and No. 7 Marquette host Providence

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) at Providence Friars (9-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette faces the Providence Friars after Oso Ighodaro scored 21 points in Marquette’s 84-79 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Friars have gone 8-0 at home. Providence averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Marquette is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

Providence’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Marquette allows. Marquette scores 16.7 more points per game (80.2) than Providence gives up to opponents (63.5).

The Friars and Golden Eagles square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Kam Jones is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

