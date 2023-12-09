Idaho visits Utah Tech after Riley’s 21-point outing

Idaho Vandals (5-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Idaho Vandals (5-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts the Idaho Vandals after Beon Riley scored 21 points in Utah Tech’s 72-69 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers are 1-0 in home games. Utah Tech is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 0-2 in road games. Idaho has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Idaho averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Riley is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.6 points for Utah Tech.

Quinn Denker is averaging 11.4 points for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 10.7 points for Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

