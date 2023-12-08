Idaho State visits Southern Utah following Ford’s 23-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Idaho State Bengals after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 88-86 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-1 in home games. Southern Utah has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bengals have gone 1-4 away from home. Idaho State averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Southern Utah scores 75.8 points, 12.5 more per game than the 63.3 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Braden Housley is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points for Southern Utah.

Brayden Parker is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Kiree Huie is averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

