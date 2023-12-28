Idaho State hosts Ford and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (4-7) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5;…

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (4-7)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho State Bengals after Robert Ford III scored 23 points in Montana State’s 82-70 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bengals are 3-0 on their home court. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 2.5.

The Bobcats are 1-3 on the road. Montana State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Idaho State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Montana State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huie is shooting 56.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Brian Goracke is averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.