Idaho State hosts conference foe Montana

Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiree Huie and the Idaho State Bengals host Laolu Oke and the Montana Grizzlies in Big Sky action.

The Bengals have gone 3-1 at home. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Montana averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Idaho State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Montana scores 8.3 more points per game (75.1) than Idaho State gives up to opponents (66.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Aanen Moody is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

