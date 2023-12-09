Idaho State faces Southern Utah after Parker’s 21-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Brayden Parker scored 21 points in Idaho State’s 79-67 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Thunderbirds are 1-1 in home games. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Parsa Fallah averaging 9.0.

The Bengals are 1-4 in road games. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Kiree Huie averaging 8.7.

Southern Utah scores 75.8 points, 12.5 more per game than the 63.3 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 68.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 78.1 Southern Utah gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Southern Utah.

Parker is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 11.6 points for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.