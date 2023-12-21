Idaho State faces Oregon State following Huie’s 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (7-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the Oregon State Beavers after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 82-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Beavers have gone 7-0 at home. Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 5.0.

The Bengals are 1-5 on the road. Idaho State has a 2-1 record against teams above .500.

Oregon State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% for Oregon State.

Brayden Parker is shooting 66.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 12.4 points for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.