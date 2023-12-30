Idaho State and Montana square off in conference matchup

Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Montana in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Bengals are 3-1 on their home court. Idaho State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 4.3.

Idaho State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Montana scores 8.3 more points per game (75.1) than Idaho State allows (66.8).

The Bengals and Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Aanen Moody is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.