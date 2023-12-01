Idaho hosts Sanders and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) at Idaho Vandals (3-4) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the Idaho…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) at Idaho Vandals (3-4)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the Idaho Vandals after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 81-77 overtime victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Vandals have gone 2-2 at home. Idaho ranks fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 0-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Paul Bizimana averaging 6.0.

Idaho is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 68.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 69.0 Idaho allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is shooting 56.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 8.3 points for Idaho.

Sanders is averaging 17 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.7 points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

