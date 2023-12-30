Idaho hosts Portland State following Denker’s 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Portland State Vikings after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Idaho’s 61-58 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 5-2 at home. Idaho is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 0-1 in conference games. Portland State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Idaho averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Portland State allows. Portland State has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denker is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10.3 points for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

