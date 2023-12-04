Idaho hosts Martindale and Pacific

Pacific Tigers (4-5) at Idaho Vandals (4-4) Moscow; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces the Idaho Vandals after…

Pacific Tigers (4-5) at Idaho Vandals (4-4)

Moscow; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces the Idaho Vandals after Judson Martindale scored 21 points in Pacific’s 78-58 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vandals have gone 3-2 in home games. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Pacific is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Idaho is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Minnis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Julius Mims is shooting 59.4% and averaging 10.9 points for Idaho.

Martindale is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 9.3 points for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.