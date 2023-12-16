Huntley-Hatfield leads Louisville against Pepperdine after 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (5-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-6, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the…

Pepperdine Waves (5-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Pepperdine Waves after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 20 points in Louisville’s 75-63 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 in home games. Louisville allows 74.7 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Waves are 0-2 in road games. Pepperdine is fifth in the WCC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

Louisville scores 73.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.8 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.3 points. Tre White is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.1 points for Louisville.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.