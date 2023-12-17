Huntley-Hatfield and Louisville host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-6, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3;…

Pepperdine Waves (5-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-6, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 20 points in Louisville’s 75-63 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Cardinals are 4-2 on their home court. Louisville is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Waves are 0-2 on the road. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 13.8 assists per game led by Ethan Anderson averaging 3.4.

Louisville scores 73.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.8 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.3 points. Tre White is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.1 points for Louisville.

Houston Mallette is averaging 17.8 points for the Waves. Michael Ajayi is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

