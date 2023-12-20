Huntley-Hatfield and Louisville host No. 9 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the…

Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 20 points in Louisville’s 85-63 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Huntley-Hatfield averaging 6.1.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kentucky is the best team in the SEC scoring 17.5 fast break points per game.

Louisville’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Antonio Reeves is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 14.4 points for Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

