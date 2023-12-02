Live Radio
Huie scores 20, Idaho State beats Lindenwood 76-70

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 10:58 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kiree Huie’s 20 points helped Idaho State defeat Lindenwood 76-70 on Saturday night.

Huie had nine rebounds for the Bengals (4-4). Isaiah Griffin was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line to add 18 points. Miguel Tomley was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Darius Beane led the way for the Lions (3-5) with 19 points and two steals. Lindenwood also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Keenon Cole. Jeremiah Talton also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

