Huie leads Idaho State against Oregon State after 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (7-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes…

Idaho State Bengals (4-6) at Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 82-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Beavers are 7-0 on their home court. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau paces the Beavers with 5.6 boards.

The Bengals are 1-5 on the road. Idaho State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Oregon State.

Brayden Parker is shooting 66.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 12.4 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.