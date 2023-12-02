Huffman scores 20 to lead Davidson over Wright State 82-73

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman had 20 points in Davidson’s 82-73 victory against Wright State on Saturday. Huffman also…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Huffman had 20 points in Davidson’s 82-73 victory against Wright State on Saturday.

Huffman also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats (5-3). David Skogman scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Reed Bailey was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Trey Calvin finished with 17 points for the Raiders (3-5). AJ Braun added 16 points for Wright State. In addition, Tanner Holden finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

