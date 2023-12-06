Huffman leads Davidson against Campbell after 20-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5;…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at Davidson Wildcats (5-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Grant Huffman scored 20 points in Davidson’s 82-73 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Davidson has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels are 0-3 on the road. Campbell is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Davidson averages 71.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 63.5 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Skogman is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Huffman is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Davidson.

Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.8 points for Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.