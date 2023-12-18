Huff leads Chattanooga against Gardner-Webb after 24-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Gardner-Webb…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Honor Huff scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 88-72 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 5-1 on their home court. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 39.6 rebounds. Sam Alexis paces the Mocs with 10.5 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Gardner-Webb ranks fourth in the Big South allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Chattanooga averages 80.7 points, 10.4 more per game than the 70.3 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals. Jan Zidek is shooting 51.3% and averaging 13.0 points for Chattanooga.

Caleb Robinson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.