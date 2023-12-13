Hubbard and Mississippi State host Murray State

Murray State Racers (3-5, 1-1 MVC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Murray State Racers (3-5, 1-1 MVC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Murray State Racers after Josh Hubbard scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 106-76 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Mississippi State has a 7-1 record against teams over .500.

The Racers are 0-2 on the road. Murray State is eighth in the MVC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Mississippi State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trey Fort is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.

Rob Perry is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points for Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

