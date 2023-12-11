Howard faces Pennsylvania following Towns’ 24-point game

Howard Bison (3-5) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -4.5; over/under is 149.5…

Howard Bison (3-5) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Seth Towns scored 24 points in Howard’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Quakers are 6-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Howard has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Pennsylvania averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 5.6 more points per game (77.4) than Pennsylvania allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Bryce Harris is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.