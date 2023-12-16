Howard faces Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (2-7) vs. Howard Bison (4-6) Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (2-7) vs. Howard Bison (4-6)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers and the Howard Bison square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bison have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Shy Odom averaging 2.4.

The Tigers are 2-7 in non-conference play. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 5.9.

Howard averages 77.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 82.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 67.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.6 Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11.1 points. Bryce Harris is shooting 60.0% and averaging 14.9 points for Howard.

Ken Evans is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

