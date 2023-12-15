Jackson State Tigers (2-7) vs. Howard Bison (4-6) Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison square…

Jackson State Tigers (2-7) vs. Howard Bison (4-6)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison square off against the Jackson State Tigers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bison are 4-6 in non-conference play. Howard averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 2-7 in non-conference play. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Howard scores 77.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 82.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Howard has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is shooting 60.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Howard.

Ken Evans averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

