Howard Bison and the Texas Southern Tigers square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) vs. Howard Bison (4-7)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and the Howard Bison square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bison are 4-7 in non-conference play. Howard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-8 in non-conference play. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 28.3% from 3-point range.

Howard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 58.8 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 77.9 Howard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. Bryce Harris is shooting 61.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

PJ Henry is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 8.1 points for Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.