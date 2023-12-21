Houston Christian visits Texas A&M following Taylor’s 34-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-4)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points in Texas A&M’s 70-66 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Aggies are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-6 on the road. Houston Christian is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M averages 75.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 83.6 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Coleman III is averaging 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Marcus Greene is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.