Houston Christian visits Texas A&M after Taylor’s 34-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-4)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -32.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points in Texas A&M’s 70-66 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Aggies have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M is the SEC leader with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 3.7.

The Huskies are 0-6 in road games. Houston Christian is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 12.5 points for Houston Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

