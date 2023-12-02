Houston Christian visits Rice after Evee’s 29-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Rice Owls (2-5) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -18; over/under is…

Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Rice Owls (2-5)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -18; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Travis Evee scored 29 points in Rice’s 98-78 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Owls have gone 2-1 in home games. Rice is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 away from home. Houston Christian averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rice is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 50.0% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Noah Shelby is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Rice.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.5 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points for Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.