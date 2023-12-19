Houston Christian takes on SMU after Imariagbe’s 26-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at SMU Mustangs (7-4) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -27; over/under is…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at SMU Mustangs (7-4)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -27; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces the SMU Mustangs after Michael Imariagbe scored 26 points in Houston Christian’s 107-72 victory over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Mustangs have gone 5-2 at home. SMU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Houston Christian averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SMU averages 73.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 83.0 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.6 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.4 points for Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

