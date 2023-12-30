Housley’s 22 help Southern Utah beat NAIA Antelope Valley 95-78

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Braden Housley scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat NAIA Antelope Valley 95-78 on Saturday…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Braden Housley scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat NAIA Antelope Valley 95-78 on Saturday night.

Housley also contributed six assists and four steals for the Thunderbirds (5-8). Dominique Ford scored 19 points, going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the foul line. Zion Young was 6-of-13 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Christian Taylor, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Michael Hayes added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Antelope Valley. Rodney Ray also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

