House scores 19, Rhode Island beats Northeastern 82-71

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 3:48 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaden House scored 19 points, David Fuchs added 10 points and 12 rebounds and Rhode Island beat Northeastern 82-71 on Saturday.

House shot 6 for 13 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (6-7). Cam Estevez and David Green added 15 points apiece for the Rams, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Joe Pridgen finished with 19 points for the Huskies (5-8). Northeastern also got 14 points from Rashad King. Chris Doherty added 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
