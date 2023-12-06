Horne leads NC State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 21-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -25; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after DJ Horne scored 21 points in NC State’s 84-78 overtime victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolfpack are 3-0 in home games. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.7 assists per game led by Michael O’Connell averaging 2.9.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

NC State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.3 NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Morsell is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.1% for NC State.

Chace Davis is averaging 11.1 points for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 10.9 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

