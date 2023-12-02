Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hopkins scores 24, Providence…

Hopkins scores 24, Providence beats Rhode Island 84-69

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins’ 24 points helped Providence defeat Rhode Island 84-69 on Saturday night.

Hopkins also had seven rebounds for the Friars (7-1). Devin Carter scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Jayden Pierre shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaden House finished with 18 points for the Rams (5-3). David Fuchs added 11 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. Luis Kortright also put up 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up