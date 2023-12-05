Hopkins and Providence host No. 19 Oklahoma

Providence Friars (7-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4.5; over/under is…

Providence Friars (7-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners after Bryce Hopkins scored 24 points in Providence’s 84-69 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Sooners are 5-0 in home games. Oklahoma has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Providence scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 87.4 points, 23.8 more per game than the 63.6 Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Devin Carter is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for Providence.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

