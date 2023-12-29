NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Holy Cross defeats Elms College 88-60

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 4:27 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Louth-M Coulibaly scored 14 points as Holy Cross beat Elms College 88-60 on Friday to snap a six-game skid.

Coulibaly added seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-10). Kahlil Singleton scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Will Batchelder shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tahquell Cadle and Jake Midura each scored 16 points for the Blazers. RJ Mayfield had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

