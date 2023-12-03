Holloway scores 26 to lead Tulane over Fordham 89-81

NEW YORK (AP) — Collin Holloway had 26 points in Tulane’s 89-81 win against Fordham on Sunday. Holloway also contributed…

NEW YORK (AP) — Collin Holloway had 26 points in Tulane’s 89-81 win against Fordham on Sunday.

Holloway also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Green Wave (6-1). Jaylen Forbes was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line to add 18 points. Kolby King shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Antrell Charlton led the Rams (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Will Richardson added 16 points and two steals for Fordham. Abdou Tsimbila also had 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

