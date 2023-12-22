Live Radio
Holden scores 19, Wright State downs Muskingum 101-54

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 3:47 PM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 19 points in Wright State’s 101-54 win against Muskingum on Friday.

Holden also had six rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (6-6). Andrew Welage scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. AJ Braun was 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Owen Emig led the Fighting Muskies in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Kaelan Pulliam added nine points for Muskingum. Luken Hill also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

