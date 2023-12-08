Hofstra visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 23-point showing

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the…

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-5)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Hofstra Pride after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 75-69 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Billikens have gone 4-1 at home. Saint Louis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 1-1 on the road. Hofstra scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Billikens. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Saint Louis.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Hofstra.

