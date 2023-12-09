Hofstra visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 23-point performance

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under…

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-5)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Hofstra Pride after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 75-69 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Billikens have gone 4-1 at home. Saint Louis allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Pride are 1-1 on the road. Hofstra scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% for Saint Louis.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 44.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.3 points for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

