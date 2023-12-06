Hofstra secures 62-57 victory against Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 12 points as Hofstra beat Iona 62-57 on Wednesday night. Dubar also…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 12 points as Hofstra beat Iona 62-57 on Wednesday night.

Dubar also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pride (6-2). Jaquan Carlos scored 11 points and added seven assists. Bryce Washington had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Wheza Panzo led the Gaels (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jean Aranguren added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Iona. In addition, Dylan Saunders had eight points and two blocks.

