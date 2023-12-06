Live Radio
Hofstra secures 62-57 victory against Iona

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 10:03 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 12 points as Hofstra beat Iona 62-57 on Wednesday night.

Dubar also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pride (6-2). Jaquan Carlos scored 11 points and added seven assists. Bryce Washington had 11 points and shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Wheza Panzo led the Gaels (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jean Aranguren added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Iona. In addition, Dylan Saunders had eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

