Hofstra plays UNLV following Thomas’ 22-point performance

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at UNLV Rebels (4-5)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the UNLV Rebels after Tyler Thomas scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 74-58 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Rebels have gone 2-1 in home games. UNLV has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 1-3 in road games. Hofstra averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 7.3.

UNLV makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Hofstra averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Kalib Boone is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 65.3% for UNLV.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

