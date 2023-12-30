Hofstra plays St. John’s on 3-game road skid

Hofstra Pride (7-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Hofstra Pride (7-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Pride face St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 5-1 in home games. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East scoring 78.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Pride have gone 1-4 away from home. Hofstra is eighth in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 4.8.

St. John’s makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Hofstra has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is averaging 17.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Storm. Chris Ledlum is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

