Hofstra faces St. John’s on 3-game road skid

Hofstra Pride (7-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Pride play St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 5-1 at home. St. John’s has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 1-4 on the road. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 4.8.

St. John’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 11 points. Joel Soriano is averaging 17.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for St. John’s.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

