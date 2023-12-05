Hinson leads Pittsburgh against West Virginia after 27-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-70 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-2 in home games. West Virginia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Pittsburgh averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for West Virginia.

Hinson is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.5 points. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

