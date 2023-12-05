Hikim scores 20 as UMass-Lowell downs Fisher 117-69

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim’s 20 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Fisher 117-69 on Tuesday night. Hikim also contributed eight…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim’s 20 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Fisher 117-69 on Tuesday night.

Hikim also contributed eight assists for the River Hawks (6-2). Max Brooks scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Yuri Covington was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Cross Bandy finished with 14 points and four assists for the Falcons. Fisher also got 13 points and six rebounds from Brian Rios. In addition, Jad Reda had 11 points and three steals.

