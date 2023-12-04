High Point hosts Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 35-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) at High Point Panthers (6-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) at High Point Panthers (6-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the High Point Panthers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 35 points in Western Carolina’s 82-77 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. High Point leads the Big South with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kimani Hamilton averaging 4.7.

The Catamounts are 3-1 on the road. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Woolbright averaging 11.9.

High Point makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Western Carolina averages 78.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 74.7 High Point gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 59.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Panthers. Trae Benham is averaging 8.9 points for High Point.

Woolbright is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

