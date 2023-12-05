High Point hosts Western Carolina after Woolbright’s 35-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) at High Point Panthers (6-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5;…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) at High Point Panthers (6-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the High Point Panthers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 35 points in Western Carolina’s 82-77 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. High Point has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 3-1 in road games. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Woolbright averaging 11.0.

High Point makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Western Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% for High Point.

Woolbright is averaging 21.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 12.7 points for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.