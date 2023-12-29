High Point hosts Tipton and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (4-10) at High Point Panthers (10-4) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits…

Bellarmine Knights (4-10) at High Point Panthers (10-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the High Point Panthers after Garrett Tipton scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 101-59 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 at home. High Point is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 1-8 away from home. Bellarmine is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

High Point makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Duke Miles is averaging 18.5 points and four assists over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.