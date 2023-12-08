High Point faces N.C. A&T following Miles’ 25-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at High Point Panthers (7-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at High Point Panthers (7-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -21.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 97-71 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. High Point averages 90.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-4 in road games. N.C. A&T has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

High Point’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Miles is shooting 61.2% and averaging 18.9 points for High Point.

Landon Glasper is shooting 31.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 11.6 points for N.C. A&T.

